Ulster v Benetton: Penalty try gets Ulster off the hook in PRO14 draw with Benetton

ULSTER 17 BENETTON 17

A penalty try with the last play of the game secured an unexpected draw for Ulster last night at Kingspan Stadium over Benetton.

The Italian side had dominated for the most and looked set to return to Italy with a deserved 17-10 win - their first in Belfast since 2011.

But they conceded a penalty just as the clock turned red Ulster rolled the dice and with the driving maul heading for the line, referee Nigel Owens ran to the posts awarding the penalty try.

The finish was as dramatic as the magnificent start from Ulster.

Billy Burns kicked off, ball was turned over and a break from fuillback Michael Lowry opened things up on the left.

His pefectly timed pass to centre Stuart McCloskey was followed by another quality pass to Louis Ludik and the winger raced in with only 48 seconds on the clock.

Outhalf Billy Burns failed with the conversion from the touchline.

It was a continued ambitious approach from the home side after that, but they just could not find another way as easily through again and the visitors were starting to dominate things at the breakdown.

The Italians rallied and began to put the pressure on. It looked as though winger Ratuva Tavuyara was in at the right corner, but Lowry made an impressive tackle to halt that.

Benetton contined to find small roads into the Ulster half and on 10 minutes did get their reward when lock Frederico Ruzza charged over the brave Lowry tackle effort to level the scores. Outhalf Ian McKinley popped over a superb touchline conoversion and the visitors were 7-5 ahead.

Ulster needed to get back into this, but poor exits, or inaccurate passing, kept them on the backfoot and losing the breakdown battles was not aiding their cause.

On 25 minutes Benetton found some space and numbers of the left but Robert Baloucoune put in a great tackle on fullback Luca to deny a potential try opportunity.

Ulster laboured at the back of rucks and mauls, the kicking was poor and Benetton continued to dominate territory and possession.

A minute from the break Ulster conceded a penalty on their 10m line and McKinley obliged, via the left pole, to give them a 10-7 interval lead.

Darren Cave replaced Stuart McCloskey at the break for Ulster.

It was a positive start from Ulster to the second half. A penalty early on gave them territorial advantage and a further penalty saw them go for the corner. The first drive was repelled, but another penalty came. From that lineout Ulster put on a huge surge and hooker Rob Herring emerged from the bottom of the maul to level the scores.

Lowry took over the place kicking duties, but his conversion effort rebounded off the left pole to leave things all square.

But just as in the first half Ulster disappeared into their shell again and it was the Italians who began to gain the upper hand once again.

Their second try of the night was fully deserved after some patience build-up play, winger Tavuyara going over. McKinley nailed another conversion from the touchline and their lead was seven points as the hour mark approached.

Ulster, with a raft of fresh legs on, including Johnny Stewart at scrumhalf, began to add some pace to their game and began to make good ground.

The driving maul never came off a penalty to touch, but another opportunity was presented with a second penalty to touch. Benetton were set for the maul once again and as Ulster moved it, Stewart took the wrong option and was pinged giving Benetton an easy out as the clock ticked into the last 10 minutes.

The home side pushed hard once again. Replacement winger Rob Lyttle made a lovely dart down the left flank and was supported by Lowry, The fullback tried to find Cave with an offload, but it went to ground and the seasoned midfielder just good not gather safely.

Ulster still had pressure but a penalty at a scrum gave Benetton another easy out. But from deep in their own '22' Ulster launched again. Lyttle tried a diagonal kick ahead but was the only one to follow it up and it was possession given away too cheaply.

As the clock hit red, Benetton thought they had won it, but they had conceded a penalty and there was one last roll of the dice and the rolling maul from the hosts was heading for the line.

As it did referee Nigel Owens headed to the posts with his arm raised for the penalty try. Ulster had secured a remarkable draw.