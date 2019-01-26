Ulster v Benetton: Reaction from Ulster head coach Dan McFarland after draw with Benetton in Belfast

Head coach Dan McFarland said he would be asking some questions of himself and his coaching staff following the 17-17 draw with Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday night.

Ulster looked to be heading for a disappointing home defeat to the Italian side, but a penalty try a minute into added time got the Irish Province off the hook.

The home side who trailed 10-5 at the break, scored an early try from Louis Ludik before Rob Herring was mauled over in the second half to tie the scores 10-10, ahead of a last-ditch driving maul which was, in Owens' opinion, illegally impeded as it made its way over the Benetton line in the last minute.

Benetton scored tries in either half through lock Federico Ruzza and winger Ratuva Tavuyara, with Ian McKinley kicking two conversions and a first-half penalty. The two points put them second in Conference B. Ulster remain fifth, but level on points with Scarlets - who lost 22-17 at Leinster - and Edinburgh who play Kings on Saturday.