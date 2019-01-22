Ulster v Benetton: Ulster are fully focused on Guinness PRO14 challenge

Ulster are now firmly focused on the challenge of securing a play-off place in a second competition.

Having achieved their goal in Europe by reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, there is no let up for Ulster as they turn their attentions to the Guinness PRO14.

Lying fifth in Conference B, two points behind their opponents Benetton on Friday night in Belfast, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insists “it’s a very important game now.”

“We are in a Conference with three Champions Cup quarter-finalists, so it does not get much tougher than that,” he said.

“Seven teams, three Champions Cup quarter-finalists and we are fighting over three place, one of which has probably already been taken (in reference to leaders Leinster being so far ahead of the chasing bunch).

“It doesn’t really get tougher than that. This game is really important to us and we have to win this weekend - I say we have to win, we don’t have to, but that’s how we see it.”

Sean Reidy is ruled out with a hand injury which requires surgery, Marcell Coetzee has a hamstring injury and Billy Burns is following return to play protocols having suffered concussion during the 14-13 win against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Burns’ situation could open the door for Michael Lowry to get a start at outhalf against the Italians, having come off the bench against Racing and Leicester in Europe.

McFarland would not be drawn on that selection stating: “Michael is a 10 and he is a 15, he plays both. He’s done a really good job at 15 and he’s covered for us at 10.

“We’ll see how he progresses.”

The Ulster boss added: “I enjoy this time of the year. It allows players that may not have had an opportunity to get a little bit closer to having an opportunity and it is up to them to grasp it.”