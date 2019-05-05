Ulster v Connacht: A delighted Dan McFarland after Ulster secure PRO14 semi-final against Glasgow

Ulster secured their place in the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals with a 21-13 win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

A 78th-minute try from Marcell Coetzee and Billy Burns’ conversion secured Ulster a May 17 date with Glasgow at Scotstoun in the penultimate stage of the Guinness PRO14 Final series.

Nick Timoney grabbing the northern province’s first try after 14 minutes in a tense knockout clash.

Ulster were ahead 11-3 at half-time after taking an early 8-0 lead and the hosts were never headed.

Ulster’s other points - on what was skipper Rory Best and replacement Darren Cave’s final game at the Kingspan - came from a conversion and two penalties from John Cooney.

Connacht, who trailed their hosts by just a point on two occasions, scored one try through Bundee Aki, with Jack Carty kicking a conversion and two penalties.

Marcell Coetzee scores the winning try for Ulster against Connacht

"It is absolutely brilliant," said McFarland. "We are in it to win it."