Ulster v Edinburgh: Tommy Bowe returns for crunch PRO14 tie

Quick healing Tommy Bowe goes straight into the Ulster backline for tonight’s crunch Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh in Belfast (7:35pm).

The Irish international has returned sooner than expected from a shoulder injury and is named on the wing in place of the injured Rob Lyttle who started last week in the bonus-point win over Southern Kings.

Bowe, who will hang up the boots on an illustrious career at the end of the current season, was not expected back until next month - but his experience will be crucial in what is a must win game for Ulster if they are to maintain their PRO14 Championship play-off bid.

Edinburgh have made a charge in the second half of the season and are just three points behind third placed Ulster.

With Conference B’s top two Leinster and second placed Scarlets, who both lost last weekend, also playing each other it is a huge weekend for all four teams.

And Ulster have to go to Scarlets next weekend - a win tonight and again in Wales would propel them into second place.

The importance of the game has not been lost by Ulster and assistant coach, Niall Malone, admitted or a few games, this one had been in the mind.

“We try to look above us rather than below but there’s only a three-point gap and we play them twice so the games are going to be significant. But Scarlets play Leinster, then Ulster then.

“They’ve got a difficult run and if they were to lose in Dublin (and we win) then we’d be going there knowing a win would take us ahead of them.”