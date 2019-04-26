Ulster v Leinster: Provincial rivals make wholesale changes ahead of Belfast Guinness PRO14 derby

Ulster and Leinster have both made 15 changes to their respective teams ahead of Saturday evening’s Guinness PRO14 derby clash at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (kick-off 5:15pm).

With both sides having already qualified for the Guinness PRO14 Final Series, both head coaches Dan McFarland and Leo Cullen have taken the opportunity to give periphery players an opportunity to play.

Leinster's Ross Byrne' will captain the Province against Ulster in Belfast

Darren Cave, who will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, will lead the Ulster side out while Ross Byrne captain’s the Leinster side.

Ulster: Lowry; Busby, Cave (capt), Nelson, Kernohan; McPhillips, Shanahan; Warwick, Andrew, Kane, Nagle, O’Connor, Matty Rea, Ross, Reidy.

Replacements: McBurney, O’Hagan, O’Toole, Timoney, Marcus Rea, Stewart, Owens, Lyttle.

Leinster: O’Brien; McFadden, Tomane, Reid, D Kearney; Byrne, McCarthy; McGrath, B Byrne, Bent, Murphy, Dowling, Deegan, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Dooley, Abdaladze, Baird, Penny, Patterson, Frawley, Daly.