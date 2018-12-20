Ulster v Munster: Ulster make small changes; Munster travel with 13 changes

Ulster have made three changes to the side for the meeting of Munster in Friday night’s Irish derby Guinness PRO14 clash.

Two of the Ulster changes come in the pack, with Rob Herring starting at hooker and taking over the captaincy, and lock Ian Nagle returning from injury to make his first start for the Province.

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will join Herring in the front row, while Kieran Treadwell will pack down beside Nagle in the second row. The loose forward combination of Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee is unchanged.

Abbey Insurance Academy winger Robert Baloucoune comes into the backline and will line out in the back three alongside the experienced Louis Ludik and Henry Speight.

The half-back axis of John Cooney and Billy Burns is retained along with the midfield pairing of Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison.

Rory Best, Kyle McCall and Ross Kane will are named as the front row replacements, while Clive Ross and Nick Timoney provide additional forward cover. Academy back James Hume is recalled to the match day squad, with Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips also included.

Munster have made 13 changes to the side which lost in Castres last weekend in the Champions Cup.

Jaco Taute captains Munster for the first time as Head Coach Johann van Graan makes 13 changes to his side.

Mike Haley keeps his place at full-back with Darren Sweetnam returning from an injury sustained on international duty last month to start on the right wing with Alex Wootton on the opposite flank.

Former Ulster player Sammy Arnold keeps his place at outside centre and partners Taute in midfield with Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row as Jean Kleyn returns from injury to partner Darren O’Shea in the engine room.

Conor Oliver makes his first start of the campaign having missed the early stages of the season through injury and is joined in the back row by Fineen Wycherley and Arno Botha.

Fit-again Tommy O’Donnell takes his place among the replacements along with Academy duo Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly.

Ulster: L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, R Baloucoune; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring (captain), M Moore, I Nagle, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee;

Replacements (16-23): R Best, K McCall, R Kane, C Ross, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, J Hume.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Jaco Taute (C), Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea; Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gavin Coombes, Tommy O’Donnell, Neil Cronin, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly