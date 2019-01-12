Ulster v Racing 92: An opportunity to make the knockout stages cannot be missed insists Rory Best

Whatever the outcome of today's crunch Pool Four game between Ulster and Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium, given the position they are in captain Rory Best believes they have to push on to the last eight.

Racing 92 are five points ahead of Ulster with two rounds to go in the Heineken Cup.

A win for Ulster would put them in an even stronger position to make the knockout stages for the first time since 2014, although they may still have to pick something up from their last game against Leicester Tigers away next weekend.

Captain Best shares his thoughts with News Letter sports editor Richard Mulligan