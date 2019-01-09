Ulster v Racing 92: Can Ulster make the knockout stages? - listen to Dwayne Peel

Ulster have put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stages in the European Champions Cup for the first time since 2014.

Lying second in Pool Four and facing leaders Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on Saturday (3pm) a win over the French side would edge Ulster closer to quarter-final qualification.

A year ago they were in the same position, but failed to achieve - does assistant coach Dwayne Peel feel this group needs to take the next step to show the signs of progress they have talked about making this year.

