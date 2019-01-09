Ulster v Racing 92: Dwayne Peels demands physicaility and a clincial edge for Ulster against French guests

Not only will Ulster have to be ready for a hugely physical challenge against Racing 92 on Saturday, they will also have to find a clinical edge during their Heineken Champions Cup tie.

The top two sides in Pool Four go head to head at Kingspan Stadium (3pm), both knowing they are within reach of making the knockout stages.

Beaten finalists last season, Racing, will secure a place in the last eight with a win in Belfast. They are currently five points clear of Ulster.

From the Irish Province’s perspective, they need to both beat Racing and their last game away to Leicester Tigers next week, to be certain of a knockout place - the first time they will have gone beyond the group stages since 2014.

But a loss would still leave them in with a chance, provided they won at Leicester.

Assistant coach, Dwayne Peel, was thinking only of the game coming up and what Ulster needed to do to meet the Racing threats which come all over the pitch.

“They are a hugely physical side so we basically have to get stuck into them from the off,” said Peel.

“We have spoken this season before about the need to take our chances.

“This weekend we really need to find that clinical edge. There are going to be few chances and it is absolutely critical we take those and as many of them as we can,” added Peel.