Ulster v Scarlets: Mission accomplished by Ulster with another try scoring bonus point win over Scarlets in Champions Cup

ULSTER 30 SCARLETS 15

Ulster completed an impressive double over Scarlets in the European Champions Cup as they secured another try scoring bonus point victory at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Having won 25-24 in Wales last week, Ulster needed to back the rare away win over their PRO14 rivals and after a closely fought first half, the Irish Province raced away to take all five match points once again.

It leaves them tied with Racing 92 at the top of Pool Four. The French side are at Leicester on Sunday and will come to Belfast next month in what will be a pivotal game in the group, whatever the result of their game at the Tigers.

Playing with the strong breeze Ulster made a positive start and gained the upper hand early on, the pack showing their muscle and the backs keen to move ball in spite of the wet conditions which had descended just before kick-off.

The pressure was rewarded on eight minutes when scrumhalf John Cooney landed a 40m penalty kick.

Ulster had to soak up some Scarlets pressure after Jacob Stockdale short pass to Louis Ludik was picked off by Hadleigh Parks, but the line speed defence from the hosts was right on the money and they simply shepherded the Welsh visitors across the pitch.

Then a box kick from Cooney was not fielded by the visitors or the chasing Stockdale, but the loose bouncing ball was gathered by Sean Reidy. His pass to Billy Burns saw the outhalf’s crossfield kick gathered by Henry Speight and in turn his offload to Will Addison sent the centre over. But the home crowd’s cheers turns to boos, directed at referee Luke Pearce, as the play was brought back for a forward pass.

At the other end more Scarlets pressure never rally threatened and Stockdale having called a mark put in an inch perfect kick to touch near the away ‘22’.

From a scrum Speight was fed and rumbled through two tackles, but Burns’ tip pass to Addison left the latter exposed and Scarlets turned ball over.

Ulster laid siege to the Scarlets line, but in spite of two big efforts, the Scarlets looked to have held them out. However, prop Wyn Jones had hands in the ruck and he got a yellow card for his troubles on 28 minutes.

From the first scrum option Ulster looked to get over, but it was deemed held up, play then brought back for a penalty and another scrum option and the red shirts of Ulster came in their droves.

This time they were to eventually penetrate what had previously been a seemingly impervious Scarlets defence, lock Ian Henderson coming up with the ball, which Cooney duly took to goal the conversion and a 10-0 lead after 32 minutes.

For a side who seemingly had nothing to play for in terms of Europe, and they began to make inroads through the home defence, forcing two penalties, the seocnd of which they opted to kick - outhalf Rhy Patchell’s effort good and coinciding with Jones’ return from the bin.

Louis Ludik injected life into the second half when he gathered a Johnny McNicholl clearance and Ulster were on the attack again. They made good ground through the pack, but Cooney’s pass was intercepted by Gareth Davies under the Scarlets posts.

The centre was tracked by Addison, but he cleverly kicked infield from the right wing where Steff Evans and Speight went head to head for the loose ball. Both missed it, the ball hit the post protector and Davies was there to pick up and go over - the try confirmed after discussion with the TMO. Patchell converted and the game was tied 10-10.

Ulster’s response was impressive. Speight and Addison combined on the right, the ball came infield again where the pack drove on before Burns put in another crossfield kick and who else but international winger Stockdale races through to beat two Scarlets players and score an unconverted try in the corner.

Cooney had missed the conversion but on 57 minutes he was on target with a penalty and Ulster were 18-10 ahead.

Another crossfield kick, this time Luik - who had moved to the wing to accommodate Darren Cave coming on for Stockdale - who secured, but was tackled. Ulster moved the ball and in a solid passage of play they eventually got over, Henderson getting his second of the evening. Cooney converted and with the hour passed the hosts were 25-10 ahead.

There was hardly time to take a breath before Ulster were on the attack again. A penalty to touch and a lineout laid the platform for the bonus point securing fourth try. Captain Rory Best, in his last act of the game, drove for the line, was held up short and Cooney picked up and sniped over.

With the double mission looking secure at 30-10, Dan McFarland rung the changes, and Scarlets enjoyed their best action of the second half. But the home defence was up to the challenge.