Ulster v Southern Kings: Early post match reaction from head coach Dan McFarland

A bonus point 33-19 win over Southern Kings saw Ulster move second in Guinness PRO14's Conference B which please head coach Dan McFarland.

Stuart McCloskey, Robert Lyttle, Marcell Coetzee, Robert Baloucoune and John Andrew all crossed for tries with Billy Burns converted three and John Cooney one as Ulster won comfortably against the South African visitors.

But while it was job done by Ulster, head coach McFarland was a bit disappointed with some aspects which they will look at as a group ahead of next weekend's European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin.

