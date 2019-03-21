Ulster v Southern Kings: Rob Herring tells Ulster to impose themselves on South African visitors

Hooker Rob Herring says Ulster have to be aware of the dangers Southern Kings present when they go into Saturday evening’s Guinness PRO14 game at Kingspan Stadium.

The Irish Province e are pushing hard for a play-off place in Conference B and are massively favoured to win comfortably against the South African side.

The Kings have won two games this season, but are yet to win overseas and their recent performances away to Munster and Cardiff indicate they are an improving side.

They have come out on the wrong side of some close and highscoring games this season and Herring described them as “dangerous.”

“They have some great players just look at some of the games they’ve played.

“We watched a few clips from the Edinburgh game and some of the tries they’re scoring are ridiculous.

“They can create something from nothing so if we give them space and time and the ball they can really do some damage.

“There is also no pressure on them, so it’s about us controlling that and hopefully taking the life out of them and imposing our game on them as well,” added Herring.

The Ulster hooker was given a little lift a few weeks ago when he was recalled to the Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations Championship.

Herring, who had featured in last year’s Summer and November Test campaigns had been omitted from the opening rounds.

Herring said: “It was a nice surprise to be called back in and I didn’t go in with any expectations or anything but it was great to be back in the mix.

“Just training with the guys and being able to put a performance in during training and just keep myself in the thoughts of the coaches.

“It was a good couple of weeks, but now I’m excited to get back into Ulster.

“We have a massive few weeks coming up. We had a good Six Nations period and I thought the squad really did well with lots of hard work put in.

“We had a training week a couple of weeks ago and then the guys got time off to rest and recover and the guys have come back in fresh.”