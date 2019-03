Ulster v Southern Kings: Scrum coach Aaron Dundon delivers a mixed medical update

Backrow forward Marcell Coetzee is expected to make a return to playing from injury on Saturday when Ulster face Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness PRO14.

It is a boost as Ulster also look towards their massive Heineken European Cup quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday March 30.

Ulster remain hopeful Iain Henderson will be available for that game, continuing to monitor his progress following a sprained knee while playing for Ireland against France.

However, fellow Irish international Will Addison remains a doubt.