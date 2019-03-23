Ulster v Southern Kings: Ulster player ratings after PRO14 success against South African visitors

Ulster player ratings v Southern Kings (Guinness PRO14, Kingspan Stadium)

L Ludik; only lasted nine minutes before going off injured looks a major doubt for Leinster next week 5

R Baloucoune, finished off a slick handling move to wrap up the bonus point, took some heavy hits 7

D Cave, another who will be a major doubt for the Leinster match after picking up an injury 5

S McCloskey, showed his power and strength to barge over for the first try, constant attacking threat 7

R Lyttle; showed all his predatory instincts with a good finish but exposed defensively for two Kings tries 6

B Burns, was 100% of the kicking tee knocking over three conversions, controlled the game well with kicking

D Shanahan; gave his usual all energy performance, kept Ulster on the front foot with speedy service 7

A Warwick, won a turnover and contributed well around the park as well as being strong in scrum 7

R Herring, strong performance in all facets of the games, plenty of carrying and a strong tackle count 8

M Moore, another injury concern for the quarter final after lasting on 27 minutes before going off injured 5

A O’Connor, the captain led from the front, made 21 tackles in defence and carried well in loose 7

I Nagle, kept the Kings defence on the backfoot with some strong carries, tackled well in defence 7

M Rea,

N Timoney, strong defensively topped the Ulster tackle count with 23, some probing runs without any real reward 6

M Coetzee, marked his first game back since January with a try and put in a solid shift 7

Replacements:

J Andrew, rounded the scoring with a late try from a maul 6

W Herbst, played the quarter a loose head 5

T O’Toole, on earlier than expected, strong in the loose 7

K Treadwell, carried well in the loose 5

C Ross, gave away a penalty 4

J Cooney, added spark to the Ulster attack 6

M Lowry, great assist for Lyttle’s try, Ulster best attacking player 8

A Kernohan nearly got over in the corner for a try 6