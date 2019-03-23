Ulster v Southern Kings: Ulster player ratings after PRO14 success against South African visitors

Ulster player ratings v Southern Kings (Guinness PRO14, Kingspan Stadium)
L Ludik; only lasted nine minutes before going off injured looks a major doubt for Leinster next week 5
R Baloucoune, finished off a slick handling move to wrap up the bonus point, took some heavy hits 7
D Cave, another who will be a major doubt for the Leinster match after picking up an injury 5
S McCloskey, showed his power and strength to barge over for the first try, constant attacking threat 7
R Lyttle; showed all his predatory instincts with a good finish but exposed defensively for two Kings tries 6
B Burns, was 100% of the kicking tee knocking over three conversions, controlled the game well with kicking
D Shanahan; gave his usual all energy performance, kept Ulster on the front foot with speedy service 7
A Warwick, won a turnover and contributed well around the park as well as being strong in scrum 7
R Herring, strong performance in all facets of the games, plenty of carrying and a strong tackle count 8
M Moore, another injury concern for the quarter final after lasting on 27 minutes before going off injured 5
A O’Connor, the captain led from the front, made 21 tackles in defence and carried well in loose 7
I Nagle, kept the Kings defence on the backfoot with some strong carries, tackled well in defence 7
M Rea,
N Timoney, strong defensively topped the Ulster tackle count with 23, some probing runs without any real reward 6
M Coetzee, marked his first game back since January with a try and put in a solid shift 7
Replacements:
J Andrew, rounded the scoring with a late try from a maul 6
W Herbst, played the quarter a loose head 5
T O’Toole, on earlier than expected, strong in the loose 7
K Treadwell, carried well in the loose 5
C Ross, gave away a penalty 4
J Cooney, added spark to the Ulster attack 6
M Lowry, great assist for Lyttle’s try, Ulster best attacking player 8
A Kernohan nearly got over in the corner for a try 6