Ulster v Southern Kings: Ulster target second place in PRO14 Conference B

Ulster can move second in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 with a win against Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening (5:30pm).

With second placed Benetton losing at Connacht on Friday night, Ulster can overtake the Italians who are one point ahead of them, with victory over the South Africans.

Other results on Friday night further reinforced scrum coach Aaron Dundon’s ‘must win’ scenario for Ulster this evening.

Edinburgh picked up a try scoring bonus in a win over Conference B winners Leinster which moved them to within two points of Ulster.

That win also saw the Scots leapfrog Scarlets to fourth after they suffered a heavy loss at Cardiff Blues.

Ulster are chasing second place in Conference B to secure a home play-off game in the Championship - while finishing in the top three also guarantees a place in next season’s European Champions Cup.

With games away to Glasgow and Edinburgh to come, this penultimate home game against the Kings is a must-win affair.

Dundon said: ““At the moment we’re third but we’re pushing for second and if we could get that second spot it would mean a home quarter-final, which would be huge to have a quarter-final in front of our supporters.”

Ulster welcome back Marcell Coetzee from injury for the crunch game.

Ulster and Kings confirm teams for PRO14 game in Belfast