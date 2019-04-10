Ulster waiting on walking wounded ahead of crunch Edinbugh Guinness PRO14 meeting

Ulster are continuing to monitor a number of players who picked up knocks in Scotland last weekend as they prepare to a huge Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh tomorrow night.

The Irish Province return to Scotland for what is a crunch game in Conference B and seeking to secure their place in the Championship play-offs as well as their place in next season’s European Champions Cup.

Ulster had already confirmed earlier this week that centre Will Addison would missed the rest of the season following surgery on a back operation.

And fellow midfielder Stuart McCloskey is following return to play protocols having been concussed during the 30-7 loss to Glasgow last weekend.

On Wednesday at the weekly pre-match briefing, head coach Dan McFarland confirmed they were also waiting to see how a number of walking wounded would respond after training this week.

“Darren Cave and Michael Lowry picked up a few knocks over the weekend so we will look at those guys and see how they come through,” explained McFarland.

“We will make a decision before 12 0’clock tomorrow (Thursday).

“There may also be a couple of players who were not involved last week who may return this week,” he added, confirming Iain Henderson.

Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney are two players who could be involved at BT Murrayfield.

In respect of Addison’s injury, McFarland said: “I would expect Will to still be in line to fight for a place at the World Cup.

“It’s very frustrating for him. Back injuries can be very difficult to manage and deal with but he’s had the surgery.

“He feels as if he’s in a good position and he’s going to make progress.

“We have a little bit of a selection decision re some others after big week before.”

Ulster are two points ahead of Benetton and three of Edinburgh - with a win over the Scots guaranteeing a place in the play-offs for the Irish Province.

“In that context it is a massively huge game,” added McFarland.