Ulster: We have to win both games insists head coach Dan McFarland

Head coach Dan McFarland let his guard down ever so slightly when pressed on Ulster’s meeting with Racing 92 next month.

The norm is never to look further than the next game for the Province and McFarland had stuck to his remit throughout last week when asked about anything beyond Ulster facing Scarlets.

Even with the picture a little clearer in Pool Four now - Ulster remaining five points behind Racing 92 - as both secured respective bonus points win over Scarlets and Leicester Tigers.

The head coach, assessing the pool after the win over Scarlets on Friday night: “If you go into the back-to-back games having won the first one and then take both of them, you are in a really good place.

“Racing are one of the best teams in Europe, both they and Leicester have a tremendous European pedigree.

“There is no right from the position we are in now to qualify. We certainly have to go out there and earn it.

Sets up the Racing game well next up, McFarland was asked.

“Anybody who is an Ulster fan, or a rugby fan, Racing coming to Kingspan is an exciting prospect,” he replied.

What about Finn Russell (Racing player)?

“You have got to be careful, he is a special player, He’s a myriad ways to beat you....you are getting me ahead of myself,” smiled McFarland.

As for a thought on Leicester v Racing, McFarland said: “Had not even thought about it.”

He added: “All I know is that we have got to win two games!”

Suggested, based on previous years in the new format, that one win would be enough, 18 points could get a team through, McFarland said: “What is the lowest? 16. the highest lowest is 19?

“We can all know that as fans or statisticians, but as coaches and players, we do not think like that.

“We have got to win games, that is the bottom line.

“As soon as we start to worry about other things, we are not focused on that.

“We want to win the group first. That is possible now, that is what we are focused on,” added McFarland.