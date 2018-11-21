VIDEO: Portadown College tribute to Rory Best plus Schools' Cup focus

Former Portadown College student Rory Best led Ireland to a landmark weekend win over New Zealand in Dublin on Saturday.

The 16-9 success marked a first defeat of the All Blacks by Ireland on home soil in rugby history - with Best key as captain.

Rory Best, the current Ireland captain and a former Portadown College student, in Dublin following the win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Andrew Symington, the head of boys' PE at Portadown College, this week paid tribute to Best and the impact of that high-profile success on his former school.

Symington was speaking at the launch of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools' Cup and he also highlighted the pathway provided by the competition to senior rugby.