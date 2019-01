Ulster's Johnny McPhillips has had to play second fiddle to Billy Burns in the outhalf battle this season.

He got a start against Connacht a week ago and head coach Dan McFarland has put his faith in the number 10 this week for a huge clash with Conference B leaders Leinster at the RDS Arena on Saturday evening.

McPhillips admits he did not perform as well as he wanted to in Galway, but he is not going to allow another opportunity slip.