Ulster player Stuart McCloskey is upbeat and excited for a new season to kick-off.

He tells our sports editor Richard Mulligan, during an interview at an away day training session at Coleraine, how pre-season has been going, looks ahead to the opening games at home against Scarlets and Edinburgh and how the new players are settling in.

Stuart McCloskey

He also has been imrpressed by Jared Payne now he has turned his hand to coaching.