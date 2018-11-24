VIDEO: What Joe Schmidt said at Saturday's post match Ireland v USA Press Conference Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Joe Schmidt will announce a decision on his future commitment with Ireland on Monday. Watch and listen to what Schmidt said when asked about his future after Ireland had beaten USA 57-14. And make your own mind up.... Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt Ireland boss Joe Schmidt grateful for "patience" as he makes decision on future