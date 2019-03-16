Wales v Ireland: Six Nations updates from Principality Stadium

Regular updates as Wales and Ireland chase Guinness Six Nations glory

Wales launched their bid for a third Grand Slam under boss Warren Gatland by naming an unchanged match squad to host Ireland in Cardiff.

Liam Williams recovered from a stinger neck injury to start at the Principality Stadium, in head coach Gatland's last Guinness Six Nations match as Wales boss.

Tadhg Beirne made his Six Nations debut for Ireland, with Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien slotting into Joe Schmidt's starting line-up.

This afternoon's line-ups

Wales: L Williams (Saracens); G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), H Parkes (Scarlets), J Adams (Worcester); G Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Dragons).

Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt before this afternoon's game

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), N Smith (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), J Ball (Scarlets), A Wainwright (Dragons), A Davies (Ospreys), D Biggar (Northampton), O Watkin (Ospreys).

Ireland: R Kearney (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), S O'Brien (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: N Scannell (Munster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), Q Roux (Connacht), J Conan (Leinster), K Marmion (Connacht), J Carty (Connacht), J Larmour (Leinster).

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia).