Wallabies draw first blood: Ireland lose opening Test in Brisbane

AUSTRALIA 18 IRELAND 9

David Pocock's try five minutes from time put the seal on an 18-9 win for Australia over Ireland in Brisbane.

The home side had trailed going into the final 10 minutes, until a Bernard Foley penalty edged them back in front.

Pocock then powered over with Foley, who had scored the first of Australia's two tries, adding the extras to apply further gloss.

All nine of Ireland's points came from the boot of Joey Carbery.

It was Ireland's first defeat since establishing a new record of 12 matches unbeaten.