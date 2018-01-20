Wasps v Ulster: It’s in our hands, says coach Dwayne Peel

Ulster will chase a place at European Club rugby’s top table for the first time in four years when they enter the Ricoh Arena, Coventry tomorrow afternoon.

Aviva Premiership side Wasps stand between the Irish Province and a quarter-final spot when the sides meet in the final round of Champions Cup group fixtures.

Ulster's Darren Cave pictured during the training session in Belfast.

WATCH: Jacob Stockdale look ahead to Ulster’s game against Wasps

Any win for Ulster will secure that last eight spot, but a try bonus point securing victory would also guarantee them a crucial and lucrative home tie for the first time since 2013.

Wasps, who are five points behind pool leaders Ulster, are still mathematically in with a chance of finishing runners-up and snatching a last eight place - but they need a lot of things to go their way including beating Ulster with a try bonus point and a margin greater than 11 or more points.

Wasps head of rugby, Dai Young, conceded last week after the surprise defeat to Harlequins that their goose was cooked, but Ulster assistant coach, Dwayne Peel, said Ulster had to be on full alert against a side which can be very dangerous.

“Yes, I suppose it is in our hands and we ultimately have to go and win a game of rugby,” said Peel.

“That is a good thing because it means we just have to concentrate on the things we need to do.

“Irrespective of the group standings, Wasps are a dangerous side to face anytime and particularly at home. When they click they can hurt you.

“It is a huge game and regardless of what is at stake we face a massive test going over there,” he said.

MORE RUGBY: Ps 70-71