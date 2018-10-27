WATCH: Bernard Jackman believes Ulster are on track to being a really good team

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman insists Ulster are on track to being a really good team.

The former Irish international was in Belfast on Friday night watching Ulster slay his Dragons 36-18 in a Guinness PRO14 fixture.

Tries from Henry Speight, Dave Shanahan, Michael Lowry and two from Stuart McCloskey saw coach Dan McFarlands side home after leading 24-13 at half-time.

Johnny McPhillips kicked 11 points, from four conversions and a penalty, as a strong Ulster side won their first PRO14 game since beating the Kings in mid-September.

Dragons, who had not won in Belfast for a decade, scored tries from Huw Taylor and Jarryd Sage, with Jason Tovey kicking two conversions and a penalty.