Watch: Bristol Bears in market for left footed goal kicking hooker?

Rory Best will captain the Barbarians in his final Test match farewell against Wales on Saturday, but the talk this week has been around rumours about a potential move to Bristol Bears.

The Ireland and Ulster legend, who retired at the end of the Rugby World Cup, has stretched the farewell to rugby with his involvement in the Barbarians mini tour in games against Fiji at Twickenham, Brazil and on Saturday against Wales in the Principality Stadium.

Best captained the BaaBaas against Fiji and was a replacement in the game in Brazil when he came on and kicked a fine conversion much to the delight of his teammates.

He will captain the side again on Saturday against Wales in what is his last ever Test match, although the links to the Bears fuelled much speculation this week about his expected retirement perhaps being put on hold again..

At this week's Guinness PRO14 Media Day in Cardiff, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland shone some light on the rumours about a potential link up for the Banbridge man with English Premiership side Bristol Bears.

The Bristol club have since reported that links to Best 'were widely off the mark.'