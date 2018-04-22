WATCH: Bryn Cunningham reflects on Ulster's win over Glasgow in the PRO14

Ulster operations director, Bryn Cunningham thought Ulster showed great character to secure the crucial bonus point win late in the game against Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

Ulster won 36-15 against the Scots, who have already qualified for the Guinness PRO14 final series.

The victory for the Irish Province ensured they would at least finish fourth in Conference B which guarantees a European Champions Cup play-off.

But it still keeps them in the mix to make the PRO14 final series.