WATCH: Dwayne Peel warns of the dangers Ulster face playing Wasps in their final European game

Forget the various permutations facing Ulster this weekend in Europe, assistant coach Dwayne Peel knows only a win will do.

Ulster top pool one going into the final round of fixtures and know that a win is good enough to secure top spot in the group and secure a place in the last eight of the European Champions Cup for the first time since 2014.

However, going to The Rioch Arena in Coventry to face Aviva Premiertship side Wasps, is no easy way to finish the campaign.

Although there is still a mathematical chance that Wasps can qualify - they are five points behind Ulster - Peel knows the dangers that face Ulster.