WATCH: Early post match reaction from Ulster head coach Dan McFarland after win over Dragons

Ulster returned to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14 as they secured a bonus point 36-18 win over Dragons at Kingspan Stadium

Tries from Henry Speight, Dave Shanahan, Michael Lowry and two from Stuart McCloskey saw coach Dan McFarlands side home after leading 24-13 at half-time.

Johnny McPhillips kicked 11 points, from four conversions and a penalty, as a strong Ulster side won their first PRO14 game since beating the Kings in mid-September.

Dragons, who had not won in Belfast for a decade, scored tries from Huw Taylor and Jarryd Sage, with Jason Tovey kicking two conversions and a penalty.

McFarland was happy with the victory, but still knows there is work in progress.