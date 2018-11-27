WATCH: Experience the rugby teams entering the Aviva Stadium ahead of a match Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Rugby teams going into the Aviva Stadium ahead of the Test match are given quite the welcome. If you have not been to a game before here is a taster. The teams enter the Aviva Stadium Sir Clive Woodward despairs Andy Farrell not with England Rory Best backs Andy Farrell to thrive as Ireland coach