New Zealander Charles Piutau will play his last game in the Ulster colours on Sunday when the Irish Province take on Ospreys for a place in next year's European Champions Cup.

The play-off game at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 3:05) will be the former All Black's swan song for Ulster before heading to newly promoted Avvia Premiership side Bristol this summer.

Here he looks ahead to the finale of the season.