WATCH: Ireland captain Rory Best's reaction to Italy claim that the Irish are superior to England

Italian captain Sergio Parisse said he felt Ireland played better rugby than England after losing to both sides in the opening rounds of this year's NatWest 6 Nations Championship.

Ireland defeated Italy 56-19 at the Aviva Stadium to go top of the table on points difference (two) from England.

Ireland captain Rory Best at the post match media conference after the Italy game

taly talisman and captain Parisse felt Ireland are bound for glory this year, insisting that Joe Schmidt’s side are superior to England.

“I think Ireland play much better rugby than England for me,” said Parisse.

“It’s much more difficult to defend against them, for me.

“For me personally it was far more difficult against Ireland. I like the way they play.

“For me they play very good rugby; yeah, they are better than England.”