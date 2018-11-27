WATCH: It was a good November for Irish rugby

Joe Schmidt reflects on a clean sweep of Test matches during the November series, which included an historic first home win over New Zealand.

Ireland opened the campaign with a win over Italy in Chicago, they came to Dublin and defeated Argentina before setting the Aviva Stadium in Dublin alight with a first ever home win over New Zealand.

Schmidt then made 14 changes to his side for the final Test against USA, wining 57-14.

To cap a great year in Irish Rugby Johnny Sexton was named World player of the year, Schmidt received the World coach of year accolade and Ireland were named team of the year.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt

