WATCH: It was a good November for Irish rugby

Joe Schmidt reflects on a clean sweep of Test matches during the November series, which included an historic first home win over New Zealand.

Ireland opened the campaign with a win over Italy in Chicago, they came to Dublin and defeated Argentina before setting the Aviva Stadium in Dublin alight with a first ever home win over New Zealand.

Schmidt then made 14 changes to his side for the final Test against USA, wining 57-14.

To cap a great year in Irish Rugby Johnny Sexton was named World player of the year, Schmidt received the World coach of year accolade and Ireland were named team of the year.