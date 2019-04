Enniskillen ended their wait for Ulster River Rock Towns' Cup glory with a deserved 19-0 win over Ballyclare at Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday.

Last victorious in 1937, the Skins have been runners-up on four previous occasions but they denied Ballyclare back-to-back successes in the 2019 junior rugby showpiece.

Watch the celebrations of the Fermanagh men after the win and captain Ryan Cathcart speaks to News Letter Sports Editor Richard Mulligan after the victory