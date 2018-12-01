WATCH: Milestone day for Rob Herring as he makes 150th Ulster appearance

Rob Herring will start for Ulster on Saturday against Cardiff Blues, making his 150th appearance for the Irish Province.

Herring is one of four Irish internationals returning from the November Test series who start today against Blues in the Guinness PRO14 match.

Stuart McCloskey, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy all start while Irish skipper Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are also back and named on the replacements.

Herring insists that while is it great to make 150 appearances for Ulster it is all about the team getting the win over Cardiff.