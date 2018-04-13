WATCH: PRO14 play-off door not shut on Ulster: Jono Gibbes

In terms of reaching the Guinness PRO14 final series Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes insists the door is not completely shut.

Ulster's bonus point win at Edinburgh last week saw them close the gap to eight points on the Scots who hold third place in Conference B.

Ulster have a game in hand - against Glasgow in Belfast on April 21 - and although things are not in their control if there is an opportunity Gibbes insists they must do what they can to ensure they can take it.

On Friday night Ulster face Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium (7:35pm).