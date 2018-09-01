WATCH: Reaction from Ulster head coach Dan McFarland after last gasp win over Scarlets in Guinness PRO14 opener

Ulster gave new head coach Dan McFarland a nervy Guinness PRO14 opening win over Scarlets to mark his tenure with a victory.

A last-minute penalty from scrum-half John Cooney secured Ulster a hard-fought 15-13 win over the Scarlets on the opening round of action in the PRO14 at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Ireland international nailed the vital kick after being tackled without the ball by Scarlets' second row David Bulbring with the lock then shown a yellow card by referee Marius Mitrea.

New Ulster head coach Dan McFarland's first competitive game in charge was nip and tuck all the way with Cooney scoring all the Irish province's 15 points from his boot.

The only try of the game was scored by Scarlets' Rhys Patchell in the first half, with their other points coming from Patchell's conversion and two second half penalties by his replacement Dan Jones.