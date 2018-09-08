WATCH: Reaction from Ulster try scorer Craig Gilroy after Guinness PRO14 victory over Edinburgh

Ulster left if late once again to make it two from two in the Guinness PRO14 as they defeated Edinburgh 30-29 at Kingspan Stadium.

Craig Gilroy's try, with John Cooney's conversion put Ulster ahead 27-26 for the first time in the game.

But Simon Hickey's penalty looked to have given the visitors another win at Kingspan Stadium in dramatic finish.

However, the last work went to Cooney who kicked a penalty with the last kick of the game to snatch a one-point victory.

Gilroy gives his thoughts on the game.