Both Ulster captain Rory Best and Darren Cave played their last games for the Province in last Friday's Guinness PRO14 Final Series semi-final at Scotstoun, Glasgow.

In spite of a 50-20 loss to Glasgow Warriors, both players received standing ovations from the Scottish and Ulster fans in Scotstoun Stadium.

Cave also equalled the record number of all time Ulster appearances, 229, which he shared with Andrew Trimble.

Captain Best hailed Cave's achievement during his 13 years with the club.