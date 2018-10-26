WATCH: Simon Zebo helps Michael Lowry's popularity on social media

Simon Zebo's taunting of Ulster's Michael Lowry while he scored a try for Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup stole the majority of the headlines from round two of the European tournament.

Video coverage went viral and Zebo apologised on Twitter as well as personally to the young Ulster star and his team mates after the game. The former Munster winger also gave Lowry his shirt.

Lowry appeared unfazed by the whole affair - probably blown a bit out of proportion - but he did get a boost of followers on Twitter.