Watch: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland wants the best from his charges

Ulster go to Scotstoun on Friday night for a Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Glasgow Warriors as underdogs to reach the May 25 final.

And while some may see that as a 'free hit' Ulster head coach Dan McFarland wants a full on effort from his side so they can learn from it.

He also cites the performance against Leinster where Ulster came up short in a 21-18 European Champions Cup quarter-final reverse.

"If we want to progress and learn then we have to go out with our best effort," he says in our video.