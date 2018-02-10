WATCH: Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes gives his reaction after the nine try thumping of Southern Kings

Ulster head coach, John Gibbes was delighted to see the work on the training ground truned into a solid performance as the Province resumed their Guinness PRO14 campaign with a five-point match haul againsts first time visitors to Belfast, Southern Kings.

Craig Gilroy raced in for a hat-trick of tries to mark Ulster's first game since the sudden departure of coach Les Kiss as the province demolished the Southern Kings 59-10.

The home side scored nine tries, with two from Rob Lyttle, while Stuart McCloskey, Johnny McPhillips, Kieran Treadwell and Darren Cave also scored in Jono Gibbes's first game in charge.

It was a historic night too, as Joy Neville made history by becoming the first female referee to take charge of a PRO14 game.