WATCH: Ulster prop Tommy O'Toole gives some thoughts on facing Uruguay

Tommy O'Toole is just one of the young rising stars in Ulster this season who is keen to pit himself against international opposition in Belfast on Friday night.

Ulster face the world ranked 18th Uruguayans in a special fixture at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, as the South American side continue their preparations to next year's World Cup in Japan.

O'Toole has made seven Ulster appearances this season and is looking forward to facing a big physical pack this weekend

Tickets for the game are available at Tickets for Ulster v Uruguay are available at ulsterrugby.com/buytickets