WATCH: Will it be Armagh or Ballynahinch singing at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday night

City of Armagh are seeking to complete a festive domestic double at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday night.

Following the success of the club's senior side on Tuesday night in defeating Ballymena 17-13 to lift the First Trust Ulster Senior Cup for the first time, their seconds are looking to make it a double celebration.

They face Millar McCall Wylie Ulster Junior Cup holders, Ballynanhinch II, in the final at the Belfast venue.

So the question is, will it be Armagh signing 'The County of Armagh' as they did on Tuesday night or a rendition of 'Shall We Gather at the River' from Ballynahinch?