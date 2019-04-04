Wiehahn Herbst leaves Ulster and returns to native South Africa

Wiehahn Herbst has returned to South Africa after five years with Ulster.

The prop posted a message on social media after last week’s European Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Leinster in Dublin indicating it was his last match for the Province.

Ulster Rugby have since confirmed the 30-year-old tight-head has agreed to join Super Rugby outfit the Bulls in his native South Africa.

Herbst joined Ulster from Super Rugby side the Sharks in 2014 on a project contract, but in spite of becoming Irish qualified he never has been part of the Ireland squad.

His time in Ulster was badly affected by injuries.

The prop has made 80 appearances for the Irish province in his time in Belfast.

After last week’s 21-18 loss to Leinster, in which Herbst came on as a replacement, he tweeted: “Last game tonight in a @UlsterRugby jersey. Would’ve love to end my journey with a win but thanks for 5 unforgettable seasons. Thank you for all the support and my wife @Denise_Smit03 being there with me all of the way! All glory to God SA here we come!