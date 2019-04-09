Will Addison to miss rest of season for Ulster through injury

Ulster utility back Will Addison.
Will Addison has been ruled out of the rest of the season for Ulster following a back operation.

Addison joined Ulster from Sale last summer but has not played since January as a result of the injury.

The 26-year-old utility back, who made his Ireland debut last November, is aiming to return to full fitness in time for pre-season, said an Ulster Ruguby statement.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is also a doubt for the vital Pro14 game against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday.

Ulster are second in the Conference B with two rounds of fixtures to go in the regular season, although both Benetton and Edinburgh are within three points of the Irish province.