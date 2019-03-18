Schools are set for big day of finals

The focus is on school sport as the three big annual finals in rugby, GAA and football are staged on Monday.

The Athletic Grounds, Armagh is the venue for the MacRory Cup final with St. Michael’s College Enniskillen taking on Omagh CBS (11.15am).

While at Seaview (12.30pm), St. Malachy’s College, Belfast will take on De La Salle College, Belfast in the Northern Ireland Schools’ Football Association U18 Schools’ Cup final.

The last final of the day will see Methodist College go head to head with Campbell College at the Kingspan Stadium (3pm).