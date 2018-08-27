Ulster Academy duo Angus Curtis and Tom O’Toole make long term commitments

Angus Curtis and Tom O’Toole have committed their future to Ulster Rugby.

The Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy players have been rewarded with upgraded development contracts for the 2018/19 season.

Tom O'Toole

They will later graduate to senior contracts which will keeps the pair at Kingspan Stadium until 2021 (Curtis) and 2022(O’Toole).

Last season was a breakthrough one for the pair as they made their senior debuts for Ulster and also starred for Ireland U20s.

Curtis, who can play flyhalf and inside centre, made his bow in the PRO14 tie against Glasgow back in April and added a further appearance away to Munster later that month.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the setup at Ulster and it’s a big bonus for me to graduate from the Academy at this stage of the season.

“I’ve learnt a lot within the Academy programme and I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard with the senior squad.

“This group has massive potential and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

O’Toole, who featured five times in the PRO14 last season, added: “I’m really excited about the prospect of furthering my rugby career at Ulster, where I have enjoyed such a great experience to date.

“The support from the Academy over the past few years has been incredible in developing all aspects of my game and preparing me to step up to the next level.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and am ready to give everything I can to the Ulster cause.”

Ulster’s Operations Director Bryn Cunningham, is expecting both players to continue their rapid development: “Angus and Tom have done tremendously well since entering the Academy and have been rewarded for their hard work and talent.

“They got a taste of senior rugby last season and equipped themselves very well within that environment.

“Angus is a talented youngster who has a very well-rounded game and he will only get better and better. Tom is a destructive player and for a prop of his age to be playing at PRO14 level is very impressive.

“We are confident that they will have long and successful careers in the professional game and we’re excited to see how they will progress within the senior ranks.”