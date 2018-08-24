Ulster remain a ‘work in progress’ says Dwayne Peel

Assistant coach Dwayne Peel admits Ulster are a work in progress following Friday night’s 31-14 defeat against Wasps.

It was a second pre-season friendly loss for Ulster - they went down 29-17 at home to Gloucester - last week.

Nathan Hughes scored a hat-trick of tries for the Premiership side last night with Mizaam Carr and Zurati Zhvania also crossing - Searle kicking three conversions.

Having trailed 19-0 at half time and also had returning backrow forward Marcell Coetzee sin-binned on 30 minutes - he did not return to play, Ulster rallied in the second half and Nick Timoney and Angus Kernohan crossed, Johnny McPhillips converting both.

Wasps Joe Launchbury was also sin-binned in the first half.

Ulster used all 26 players brought across for the game at Ricoh Stadium.

Having used 34 players the week previous new head coach, Dan McFarland will have a good idea of his matchday squad for next weekend’s Guinness PRO14 opener against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

Last night, assistant coach Peel said: “There were some good things from the game and yes, there are some things we need to work on.

“We were scrappy at times. We did not hold on to the ball as well and there were a few turnovers.

“Look, it was a pre-season game, we have been training hard and it is work in progress really.

“There are some things we can take from the game.”

He added: “It was good to see new starts Marty Moore get his first run out for the club and Will Addison at fullback, who I thought was excellent.

“And it was lovely to see Marcell back out there for us as well. It was planned to bring him off, although the yellow card was not part of that,” he added.